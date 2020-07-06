Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 6, 2020
Hong Kong reports 2 new local cases, 8 imported cases of COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:40, July 06, 2020

HONG KONG, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Sunday reported 10 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, including two local cases and eight imported cases.

The additional cases brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong to 1,268.

This is the first time since June 13 that local cases are reported in Hong Kong.

The two cases involve a 59-year-old male restaurant worker and a 41-year-old female nurse, head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch, said at a media briefing on Sunday afternoon.

The male patient worked in two restaurants and had no travel history during the incubation period.

The nurse worked in a private clinic during the incubation period but had no direct contact with patients. The CHP has arranged quarantine for staff of the clinic.

The CHP again urged members of the public to maintain an appropriate social distance and avoid social activities such as meal gatherings, so as to minimize the risk of infection and cluster outbreaks in the community.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

