Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. launch service provider fails to deploy satellites

(Xinhua)    09:38, July 06, 2020

LONG BEACH, California, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Rocket Lab, a U.S. satellite launch service provider, failed to deploy a group of satellites into orbit during its latest mission, the company said Saturday.

The Electron rocket encountered an anomaly approximately four minutes after liftoff on Saturday from the company's launch site in Mahia, New Zealand, Rocket Lab said in a statement, adding the anomaly "resulted in the safe loss of the vehicle."

The California-based company apologized to its customers for the loss of the satellites aboard and said it was investigating the root cause of the failure.

The failure occurred after 11 consecutive successful orbital launches of the Electron launch vehicle, according to the company.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York