China sets up language cooperation center

(Xinhua)    08:55, July 06, 2020

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has set up a center to run Chinese language teaching programs, in a bid to deepen the language education exchanges and cooperation between China and other countries.

The center will operate as a public benefit institution to promote Chinese language teaching, the ministry said, noting that it will be involved in managing relevant education resources, setting standards for Chinese language teaching, and supporting academic research.

The institution will also organize examinations for teachers and students, and run Chinese language teaching brand projects, according to the ministry.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

