China's green bond issuance increases in 2019: report

(Xinhua)    13:55, July 05, 2020

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China's green bond issuance saw steady growth in 2019, with more diversified issuers in the market, a recent report showed.

The issuance of the country's green bonds rose 33 percent to 386.2 billion yuan (about 54.7 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, according to an annual report on China's green bond market jointly released by the China Central Depository & Clearing Co., Ltd. and the Climate Bonds Initiative.

Non-financial institutions overtook financial institutions as the biggest issuers, with their issuance surging 54 percent and accounting for 37 percent of last year's total, the report said.

China announced a plan in 2016 to establish a national green finance mechanism, becoming the first country worldwide to make such a move. It also helped push green finance to be included on the G20 agenda.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

