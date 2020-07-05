China launches online campaign to help college graduates find jobs

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has joined hands with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to launch an online recruitment drive to help the country's new college graduates find jobs.

The campaign encourages cultural and tourist companies nationwide to provide information about their vacancies, and the education ministry will organize students from relevant majors to apply online, the two ministries said in a statement. The campaign will run till the end of August.

An online platform has been launched through which employers in the sector can release recruitment information for free, and the students can apply and check the latest updates on their applications.

The statement also asked the employers to give timely feedback to the students.

The authorities said they will review the qualifications of companies and check the veracity of the vacancies.