Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 5, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China launches online campaign to help college graduates find jobs

(Xinhua)    12:58, July 05, 2020

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has joined hands with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to launch an online recruitment drive to help the country's new college graduates find jobs.

The campaign encourages cultural and tourist companies nationwide to provide information about their vacancies, and the education ministry will organize students from relevant majors to apply online, the two ministries said in a statement. The campaign will run till the end of August.

An online platform has been launched through which employers in the sector can release recruitment information for free, and the students can apply and check the latest updates on their applications.

The statement also asked the employers to give timely feedback to the students.

The authorities said they will review the qualifications of companies and check the veracity of the vacancies.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York