U.S. Florida hits record with nearly 11,500 new coronavirus cases in single day

(Xinhua)    10:30, July 05, 2020

WASHINGTON, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The southeastern U.S. state of Florida reported 11,458 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, smashing the previous single day record, local media reported.

The soar was the second time in three days that the state's caseload increased by more than 10,000.

The new record continues a marked upturn in cases that began in late May, forcing the state to roll back part of its reopening starting on May 4.

Only New York has tallied more cases in a single day, with 11,571 on April 15, according to media reports.

