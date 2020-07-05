China's logistics sector maintains steady recovery in June

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics activities maintained recovery momentum in June amid further containment of COVID-19, industry data showed.

The logistics performance index for June came in at 54.9 percent, up 0.1 percentage points month-on-month, according to data released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

The composite index tracks business volumes, new orders, employment, inventory turnover and equipment utility rates in China's logistics sector. A reading above 50 percent indicates expansion, while a reading below that reflects contraction.

He Hui, director of the China Logistics Information Center, noted that the logistics sector continued to steadily recover as the upstream and downstream supply chains were gradually restored, despite the impact of the floods in southern China.

The business volume index climbed 0.1 percentage points month on month to reach 54.9 percent in June, as pent-up demand was unleashed.

The sub-index for new orders rose by 0.2 percentage points month on month to reach 54.4 percent, which will be conducive to the recovery of the industries related to the logistics sector, according to the CFLP.