7 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua)    10:17, July 05, 2020

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

There were 403 patients still being treated, including six in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,516 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Saturday, the report said.

As of Saturday, a total of 83,553 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

