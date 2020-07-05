Chinese mainland reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported six new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,931, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the six imported cases, three were reported in Gansu Province. Municipalities of Tianjin and Shanghai, as well as Sichuan Province each saw one imported case, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,863 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 68 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.