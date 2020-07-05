Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 5, 2020
Beijing reports 2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:15, July 05, 2020

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported two new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.

No new suspected cases or asymptomatic cases were reported. One was discharged from hospital after recovery Saturday, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to July 4, the city reported 334 confirmed locally transmitted cases, 324 of whom were still hospitalized. There are 29 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.

