Xi calls for closer cooperation between Chinese, Mongolian ruling parties

(Xinhua)    15:06, July 04, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that the Communist Party of China (CPC) is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Mongolian People's Party (MPP) at all levels and in all fields to lead the China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership to greater development and make due contributions to regional peace and prosperity.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks in a verbal message to Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, chairman of the ruling MPP and prime minister of Mongolia.

