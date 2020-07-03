Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Video of 87-year-old daughter combing 108-year-old mother's hair goes viral

(People's Daily Online)    15:43, July 03, 2020

A video of an 87-year-old daughter combing her 108-year-old mother's hair in China has recently gone viral on the Internet.

As the mother's hair gets easily ruffled, the 87-year-old daughter combs it twice a day. When it’s time for a combing, the 108-year-old mother allows her daughter to do it with child-like obedience.

The 87-year-old daughter not only takes care of her mother's daily life, but also keeps her amused like a child.

"I hope I can comb my mother's hair at the age of 80,” commented some netizens, while others said, “There is no greater happiness than this."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Bianji, Hongyu)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York