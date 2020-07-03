Video of 87-year-old daughter combing 108-year-old mother's hair goes viral

A video of an 87-year-old daughter combing her 108-year-old mother's hair in China has recently gone viral on the Internet.

As the mother's hair gets easily ruffled, the 87-year-old daughter combs it twice a day. When it’s time for a combing, the 108-year-old mother allows her daughter to do it with child-like obedience.

The 87-year-old daughter not only takes care of her mother's daily life, but also keeps her amused like a child.

"I hope I can comb my mother's hair at the age of 80,” commented some netizens, while others said, “There is no greater happiness than this."