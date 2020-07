GUIYANG, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Guizhou Province has donated a batch of medical supplies to Lozere in France to aid the battle against COVID-19, local authorities said.

More than 20,000 medical masks were sent to Lozere in mid-June, said the Guizhou provincial foreign affairs office on Wednesday.

In February, Lozere donated over 20,000 masks to Guizhou to support its fight against the epidemic.

Guizhou and Lozere established a sisterly relationship in 2012.