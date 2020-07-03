China detains over 23,000 in anti-narcotics campaign

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese narcotics control authorities uncovered 20,542 drug-related criminal cases and arrested 23,178 suspects during the first five months of a year-long, anti-drug campaign launched in January 2020, the China Police Daily reported on Thursday.

As of May 31, a total of 15.6 tonnes of narcotics had been seized during the crackdown, said the paper, citing figures released by the China National Narcotics Control Commission.

Launched by the commission and the Ministry of Public Security, the campaign is nationwide, but with southwestern province of Yunnan as its major front line in the battle against drugs.

Yunnan borders the Golden Triangle, an area notorious for its association with drug production and trafficking, and the area poses a major threat to China.