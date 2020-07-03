China's national security law for HK to target a few criminals but protect vast majority: ambassador

LONDON, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming said Wednesday that the newly enacted national security law for Hong Kong will target a very few criminals but protect the vast majority of Hong Kong people.

He made the comments when meeting with Simon McDonald, permanent under-secretary to the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office, according to a statement from the Chinese embassy.

The Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) fulfills the aspirations of local residents for a safer, better and more prosperous Hong Kong, and answers their call for better security safeguards so that they can enjoy and exercise their statutory rights and freedoms, Liu said.

The recent remarks by the UK side on the national security law for HKSAR are irresponsible and unwarranted, Liu said.

They represent a gross interference in China's internal affairs and run counter to the important principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-interference in each other's internal affairs endorsed by the UN Charter and the Joint Communique of the UK and China on exchange of ambassadors, he said, adding that the Chinese side expresses its grave concern and strong opposition.

The ambassador said that the national security law for HKSAR, which is timely, necessary and reasonable, is the fundamental solution that will end the chaos and restore order in Hong Kong.

It demonstrates the inherent requirements of "one country, two systems" and will ensure the steady and sustained implementation of this important policy, he said.