China provides anti-COVID-19 supplies to South Sudan

JUBA, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in South Sudan and the charity organization Concern South Sudan under the patronage of H.E. Mary Ayen Mayardit, First Lady of South Sudan, co-hosted on Wednesday the handover ceremony for Chinese-aided anti-COVID-19 medical supplies to South Sudan.

Hua Ning, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan said that faced with the challenge of COVID-19, China and South Sudan are joining hands to fight against it and to overcome the difficulties together.

Hua said the Chinese government and civil organizations have provided several batches of anti-COVID-19 aids to South Sudan.

Recently, Professor Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, positively responded to the assistance request from the Organization of African First Ladies for Development, the embassy said in a statement on its website.

"For many years, Professor Peng Liyuan has always been concerned about the cause of African women and children and has made great contribution for this," the statement said.

Mayen Machut Achiek, Undersecretary in South Sudan's Ministry of Health thanked the Chinese government for donating medical supplies again.

He said that Professor Peng Liyuan worked closely with South Sudanese and African women and worked hard for the development of the health sector and anti-COVID-19 work in Africa.

He said the Chinese government and people have provided important support for the fight against COVID-19 in South Sudan, which is a vivid expression of the friendship between the two countries.

South Sudan has confirmed 2,021 COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths and 333 recoveries as of Wednesday.