UEFA announce Champions League schedule for next season

GENEVA, July 1 (Xinhua) -- UEFA announced the schedule for the Champions League 2020-21 season on Wednesday, with the new season set to kick off on October 20.

According to the schedule, next season will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the group stage will run from October 20 to December 9.

The elimination stage will begin on February 16 next year with the final to be played on May 29 in Istanbul.

UEFA have released new arrangements for the postponed fixtures of this season, as Portugal will host all the remaining fixtures in August.