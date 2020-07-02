Beijing reports 1 new confirmed COVID-19 case

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported one new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 case on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

Two asymptomatic cases and no new suspected cases were reported, and two people were discharged from hospital after recovery on Wednesday, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to July 1, Beijing reported 329 confirmed locally transmitted cases, 325 of whom were still hospitalized. There are 28 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, according to the commission.