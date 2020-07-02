Bayern gearing up with Sane and Kouassi

BERLIN, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Bayern Munich is turning their thoughts to future challenges.

The Bavarians are said to have agreed to pay Premier League Manchester City 50 million euro plus possible bonuses of up to 10 million for Citizen's winger Leroy Sane.

The 24-year-old is expected to travel to Munich shortly to complete the transfer, provided the German international successfully passes the medical examination.

While Sane will sign a contract until 2025, the club announced that Paris defender Tanguy Kouassi would join the German champions. The French under-18 international has signed an agreement until 2024.

Bayern board member Hasan Salihamidzic called the Ivorian, Kouassi, one of Europe's most promising talents. While the central defender is regarded as a future investment, Sane is seen as the primary transfer in the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sane joined City from Schalke for 40 million euros in 2016. Although he cannot play for the reigning German champions in this season's Champions League campaign, it is understood the forward will not return to action for Manchester and has played its final game for the club.

Manchester manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Sane's departure.

The winger is expected to earn around 17 million euro per season at Bayern. Sane is yet to prove his fitness after suffering a significant knee injury in August 2019. His medical exam is scheduled for this Wednesday.

Bayern stepped back from a possible deal back at the time but has kept in close contact.

While Sane has been in the Citizen's squad for all games since the season resumed earlier this month, his only appearance was for 11 minutes as a substitute against league rivals Burnley.

Reaching the agreement with City is the final chapter in a seemingly never-ending story. For months the oil-rich English club and their German counterparts battled over the transfer fee with City demanding 70 million and Bayern offering 40.

Sane's present contract with Manchester will expire at the end of next season.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick is exceptionally fond of his new arrivals' qualities. Next to Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman, Sane is said to strengthen the club's game down the flanks.

The winger will join Bayern's promising group of youngsters like Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Suele, Leon Goretzka, and Gnabry, who have already reached a top international level.

Bayern is said to be eying Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz but has to face international rivals such as Real Madrid.

According to media reports, negotiations with left-back and central David Alaba have come to hold as the 28-year-old is demanding a significant pay rise.

Paris, Inter, Chelsea, and City are said to be interested despite the Austrian's contract at Bayern until 2021. In-house statements say Bayern doesn't expect one of the big clubs to pay the required sum in times of corona.

On July 4, the Bavarians face Leverkusen in the 2020 German Cup final with the final stage of the Champions League to follow in August. The Germans need to finish their last-16-round duel against Chelsea after a 3-0 victory in the first leg.