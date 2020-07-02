Online exhibition unveiled to mark CPC's 99th anniversary

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- An online exhibition, featuring about 230 fine artworks, was launched by the National Art Museum of China on Wednesday to mark the 99th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Divided into four parts in chronological order, the exhibition offers people a glance at the achievements accomplished by the country under the CPC leadership over the periods of the people's liberation, national construction, reform and opening up, and national rejuvenation.

The 229 works on display, mainly collected by the museum, include traditional Chinese paintings, oil paintings, sculptures, and other fine arts.