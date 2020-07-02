Factbox: China's progress on economic resumption

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China is steadily reviving its economy as the country strives to contain COVID-19. The following facts and figures indicate how the country is forging ahead in resumption of work and production:

-- A record high of 17 Chinese companies have made it into the 2020 BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands Ranking, compared with 15 last year, according to BrandZ, a global brand equity platform.

E-commerce giant Alibaba led Chinese firms in the ranking, rising to the sixth place this year, up one spot from last year with a value of 152.53 billion U.S. dollars.

Bolstered by innovation and creativity, Chinese popular video-sharing app TikTok, known as Douyin in China, entered the list for the first time and was placed at the 79th.

-- Authorities have announced class-resuming arrangements for non-senior students in high schools in Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Province and a city previously hard hit in the outbreak of COVID-19.

Schools will reopen on July 10 for senior high school freshmen and sophomores, including those in secondary vocational and technical schools, and their summer holiday will begin on July 31, according to a press conference Tuesday.

Non-senior students in junior high schools will end their online courses on July 5. Teachers and students will return to schools on Aug. 10, and classes will last until Aug. 30. Students in primary schools and kindergartens will start their summer holiday on July 5.

-- A total of eight hospitals and eight township-level health centers in northwest China's Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture will have access to telemedicine services of the country's first-tier hospitals by August.

Golog, located in Qinghai Province, is China's highest-altitude autonomous prefecture, with the highest point at an altitude of 6,282 meters and the highest-elevated county at nearly 4,400 meters. The harsh environment and backward economy have dragged down the health condition of locals.

The telemedicine treatment in Golog will focus on the construction of remote medical imaging and remote ultrasonic examination centers.

-- Beijing opened 52 additional roads on Tuesday in Haidian District, the capital's tech hub, for the testing of autonomous vehicles to push the speedy development of self-driving technology.

The roads totaling 215.3 km are part of a demonstration area for self-driving vehicles. They spread over 100 square km in the northern region of Zhongguancun Science City, according to the Haidian district government.

According to the plan, Haidian District will continue to open more roads for testing self-driving vehicles in the demonstration area in 2020.