China to optimize reserve forces structure for future combat need: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    09:07, July 02, 2020

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China will reduce the number of ground reserve troops and increase the size of reserve forces belonging to other services and arms, a military spokesperson said Wednesday.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to an inquiry on the reform of China's reserve military forces.

The structure and layout reform will help reserve forces meet the demand for combat need in the future, and provide effective support to troops in active service, Wu noted.

China will also improve laws, regulations and policies to serve the development of the reserve forces, Wu added.

China's reserve forces have been brought under the centralized and unified command of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Central Military Commission from July 1, based on a decision by the CPC Central Committee, Wu said.

In the past, the reserve forces were under the dual leadership of military organs and local Party committees.

