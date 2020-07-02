BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Some U.S. officials were urged to stop interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of Hong Kong and refrain from going further down the wrong path.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks Wednesday at a press briefing in response to some U.S. officials' statements over China's national security legislation for Hong Kong.

The Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will provide a strong institutional guarantee for comprehensively and faithfully implementing the "one country, two systems" principle, effectively upholding the constitutional order in the HKSAR as prescribed by the Constitution and the Basic Law, and ensuring Hong Kong's lasting prosperity and stability, Zhao said.

The Chinese government is firm in its determination to safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests, to implement the principle of "one country, two systems" and to oppose any external interference in Hong Kong affairs, the spokesperson said.

"We urge the U.S. side to view the law in a fair, objective manner, immediately stop interfering in our internal affairs under the pretext of Hong Kong, and refrain from going further down the wrong path," Zhao added.