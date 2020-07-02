HKSAR national security law does not criminalize normal int'l exchanges: official

Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, speaks during a press conference held by the State Council Information Office about the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese official on Wednesday explained the specific definition of the offence of collusion with a foreign country or external elements to endanger national security stipulated by the law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a press conference that the offence of collusion has nothing to do with normal international communication and exchanges.

Article 29 of the law stipulates that a person who steals, spies, obtains with payment, or unlawfully provides State secrets or intelligence concerning national security for a foreign country or an institution, organisation or individual outside the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of the People's Republic of China (PRC) shall be guilty of the offence.

Zhang said the above-mentioned acts belong to one category of collusion that is commonly covered by the crime of espionage.

Zhang said the law stipulates another category of collusion.

A person who requests a foreign country or an institution, organisation or individual outside the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of the PRC, or conspires with a foreign country or an institution, organisation or individual outside the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of the PRC, or directly or indirectly receives instructions, control, funding or other kinds of support from a foreign country or an institution, organisation or individual outside the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of the PRC, to commit any of the acts listed in the law shall be guilty of an offence, Zhang cited the law as saying.

He said for this category of collusion, a person shall not be guilty of an offense unless he or she has the intention to endanger national security and commits any of the following acts:

-- waging a war against the People's Republic of China, or using or threatening to use force to seriously undermine the sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China;

-- seriously disrupting the formulation and implementation of laws or policies by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region or by the Central People's Government, which is likely to cause serious consequences;

-- rigging or undermining an election in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, which is likely to cause serious consequences;

-- imposing sanctions or blockade, or engaging in other hostile activities against the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region or the People's Republic of China; or

-- provoking by unlawful means hatred among Hong Kong residents towards the Central People's Government or the Government of the Region, which is likely to cause serious consequences.