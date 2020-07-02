Chinese mainland reports 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Thursday that it received reports of three newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, of which one was domestically transmitted.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Wednesday, according to the commission.

On Wednesday, eight people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, and no new suspected cases were reported on the mainland.

As of Wednesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,537, including 416 patients who were still being treated, with seven in severe conditions.

Altogether 78,487 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

Two new imported cases -- one in Shanghai and the other in Guangdong, were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,920. Of the cases, 1,845 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 75 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said five people, including one from overseas, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 5,910 close contacts were still under medical observation after 754 people were discharged from medical observation Wednesday.

Two new asymptomatic cases were reported on the mainland Wednesday, it said. No asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones Wednesday.

The commission said 99 asymptomatic cases, including 60 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Wednesday, 1,233 confirmed cases including seven deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 447 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,117 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 438 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.