Police, soldiers conduct emergency response and combat drills

Over 2,100 civilian police, soldiers, and border protection units of immigration administrations from Jilin province, Shanghai, Yunnan province and Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region, took part in emergency response and combat drills along China’s border checkpoints and crossings on June 30.

The drills and practices, rolled out by the National Immigration Administration (NIA), with an aim of effectively dealing with public emergencies in border areas, have effectively tested the commanding, emergency response, cooperation and comprehensive support capabilities of immigration management agencies at all levels.