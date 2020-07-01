Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. image worsens in Europe amid pandemic, poll says

(Xinhua)    16:42, July 01, 2020

BRUSSELS, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A pan-European poll has found that the majority of respondents hold an "increasingly" negative view of the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. media CNBC reported on Monday.

The survey, commissioned by the European Council on Foreign Relations, a pan-European think tank, interviewed 11,000 people from nine European countries from the last week of April this year to early May, reported CNBC.

Around two-thirds of respondents in Denmark, Portugal, France, Germany and Spain said the U.S. image has been damaged in their mind, while only 2 percent of people surveyed said the United States was "helpful" in the battle against the novel coronavirus, the poll showed.

Around 46 percent of the French people surveyed said their view of the United States has worsened "a lot," while 42 percent of the German respondents said the U.S. reputation has been deteriorated "a lot" during the coronavirus outbreak, the poll said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York