Reliving the memory of Shanghai Expo part II: Euro Square highlights

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the 2010 Shanghai World Expo.

Ten years ago, the world witnessed an open, prosperous and modern China during the six-month grand pageant. The glorious exhibitions provided the world with immeasurable enlightenment and enjoyment, at which China and countries from around the globe showcased their culture and prowess.

Ten years later, the Shanghai Expo site has presently become a popular tourist attraction in the city. Some of the buildings created for the expo, such as the China Art Museum and River Mall, have become the main venues for hosting cultural events.

There is an old saying that a picture is worth a thousand words. This sentiment especially rings true when it comes to describing the modernity, vitality and beauty of the 2010 Shanghai World Expo.

Although the majority of the pavilions have been removed from the once magnificent Expo Park, this three part series will make an effort to construct, through both the lenses and texts, an "online World Expo," the curtain of which will never drop.

The second part focuses on the highlights of the Euro Square at the Shanghai Expo Park.

Spain Pavilion: Flamenco over wicker basket

Strolling through the splendid Euro Square dotted with various shiny Expo pavilions, there lay a fanciful building that may catch your eye at first glance. It was the national pavilion of Spain, one of the hottest pavilions at the Expo.

As stunning as the pavilion was, which looked like a flowing furbelow of a flamenco dancer, was one of the largest national pavilions at the Shanghai Expo and the world's first wicker-weaved structure.

A hand-weaved wicker building "dressed" in more than 8,000 wicker panels, the Spain Pavilion may leave you with an unforgettable impression once you catch sight of it. The simple yet memorable facade resembled a flowing furbelow of a flamenco dancer, or a cloud in the sky, or, to be more "down to earth," a giant wicker basket.

Wicker weaving is a tradition in both Spain and China, and the pavilion was like a bridge connecting the two nations.

Covering over 6,000 square meters, the Spain Pavilion was one of the largest national pavilions at the 2010 Shanghai World Expo.

Strolling inside of the "Basket," with sunshine penetrating through the wicker, you may enjoy the contrast of light and shadow while soaking up the glamour of the southwestern European nation.

Miguelin, a giant, 6.5-meter cooing baby, was one of the most impressive features of the Spain Pavilion. (File photo: Li Zhenyu)

The pavilion contains three exhibition halls sub-themed "Origin," "Cities" and "Child," which took visitors through the time and space of the development of cities in Spain with the main theme "From the City of Our Parents to the City of Our Children."

The sleeping dancer (File photo: Li Zhenyu)

Among all the highlights of the Spain Pavilion, what impressed this journalist the most was the live flamenco dancing. This fiery display took place on the same stage that hosts a six-minute film, which is a mixture of nature, passion, sports and arts, designed to explore the "origin" of Spanish culture. Surrounded by a huge three-dimensional screen, visitors may feel the shaking of the floor when a horde of galloping horses ran by, blending the real with what looked real.

A flamenco dancer performs in front of a huge screen at the Spain Pavilion. (File photo: Li Zhenyu)

The last stroke (File photo: Li Zhenyu)

With the well-composed background music and real-life sound effects, the gorgeous scene created a stunning feel that this journalist did not experience in any other pavilions.