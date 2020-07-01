China enjoying peace, stability, development under CPC's leadership: senior Cambodian official

PHNOM PENH, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China has been enjoying peace, stability and rapid development in all fields under the brilliant leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Cambodian government chief spokesman Phay Siphan has said.

In an interview with Xinhua on Monday ahead of the 99th founding anniversary of the CPC, which falls on Wednesday, Siphan said he has visited China several times and witnessed its rapid development in all spheres, especially in transport infrastructure construction, technology and science, and poverty reduction.

"The Communist Party (of China) has done a great job for its people," he said.

China's rapid development has benefited not only China itself, but also the rest of the world, Siphan said, noting that thanks to their rising income, millions of Chinese tourists and investors have gone overseas.

"The world needs China," he said.

China has always shared its fruits of development with other countries through direct aid or various initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, among others, Siphan said.

"It's a good gesture of the Chinese leaders. They give hope to other nations in the world so that we share prosperity together," he said.

The chief spokesman also praised China for its fifth-generation (5G) telecoms network development, saying that this latest technology is of great benefit for humanity, especially for Asians.

Sharing his view on China's poverty alleviation efforts, Siphan said China's amazing success in poverty alleviation is a "miracle" in human history.

"I would say it is a miracle that China has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty in just four decades," he said. "This had never been done in human history."

Siphan said China's success in poverty alleviation has resulted from the right policy decisions made by the CPC, the hard work of Chinese citizens, as well as China's zero-tolerance of corruption.

"The success of China's poverty eradication clearly reflects the triumph of China's reform and opening-up policy," he said.

He said the great success is admirable and provides an example for other developing countries, including Cambodia.

"We can learn from China in terms of poverty reduction strategies, state reform, administrative reform, and stern fights against corruption," he said.

Siphan said China and the world are inseparable in the fields of economics, trade, investment and tourism, among others, and if China is in trouble, so is the world.

"The growth in China will lead to global growth; poverty in China will lead to poverty in the world too," he said.

For example, he said, when China was in the critical stage of fighting COVID-19, its factories producing raw materials were temporarily suspended, and the suspension affected the supply chain of factories in Cambodia and other countries around the world.

Commenting on the Cambodia-China joint fight against COVID-19, Siphan said their mutual help during the pandemic should be a model for international cooperation.

"The COVID-19 is a world problem ... We don't need to point the finger at each other, but it's the time (for us) to be together to fight against COVID-19," he said.

"One should not politicize COVID-19; instead, they should do their best to safeguard their own people," Siphan said. "Some countries spent time blaming this or that country, this is an irresponsible act for their own citizens."