10 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Ten COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

There were 421 patients still being treated, including seven in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,479 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Tuesday, the report said.

As of Tuesday, a total of 83,534 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 had died of the disease.