Vice premier stresses epidemic prevention in college entrance exam

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits an exam location during an inspection tour in Beijing, capital of China, June 30, 2020. Sun Chunlan on Tuesday demanded utmost efforts to implement epidemic prevention measures during the national college entrance examination on July 7 and 8 to ensure the health of exam participants. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Tuesday demanded utmost efforts to implement epidemic prevention measures during the national college entrance examination on July 7 and 8 to ensure the health of exam participants.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Beijing.

She visited an exam location and the examination authority during the inspection to learn about preparation for epidemic prevention materials, arrangement for exam rooms, and organizations for the exam, among other issues.

Noting that 10.71 million students will sit the examination, and 945,000 people will work as invigilators or service providers, Sun said the exam is the largest group activity across China since the outbreak of COVID-19.

She described the upcoming national college entrance exam, or gaokao, as a major test for China's regular epidemic response.

Sun called for thorough planning for epidemic containment amid the exam and implementing in detail the epidemic prevention measures such as disinfection and ventilation for exam rooms, and health checks for students and teachers.

Medical personnel and epidemic prevention supplies should be in place during the examination, Sun stressed, requiring efforts to improve psychological counseling for students.

She also demanded isolation rooms for students with fever and other COVID-19-related symptoms, adding that the exam service providers should have epidemic prevention training and drills.

Stressing fairness and transparency of the exam, Sun required high-tech measures to fight cheating in the examination, and strictly implement the enrollment policies and plans.