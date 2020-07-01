Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020
CPC donates COVID-19 medical materials to Zambia's ruling party

(Xinhua)    09:49, July 01, 2020

LUSAKA, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) on Tuesday donated various medical supplies to Zambia's governing party, the Patriotic Front (PF), as part of efforts to help the country tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The materials were donated to Zambia's ruling party on behalf of the CPC International Department by the Chinese Embassy in Zambia. The donated items included 30,000 surgical face masks, 500 protective clothing and 240 thermometers.

Li Jie, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, said Zambia as well as other countries in the world were facing the challenge of COVID-19 which requires solidarity by all countries to combat it.

The Chinese envoy said the two countries have demonstrated that they were together in fighting the pandemic and expressed optimism that the efforts and cooperation will enable Zambia to come out of the pandemic.

Davies Mwila, secretary-general of Zambia's governing party thanked the CPC for the donation, saying it will go a long way in helping Zambia tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the two parties have created strong cooperation over the years which will get even stronger in the face of the pandemic.

According to him, the donation was more than material support but a practical demonstration of the goodwill that exists between the two parties.

The donation, he said, will be distributed to institutions that were facing challenges in acquiring medical supplies to tackle the pandemic such as schools and hospitals run by churches.

Zambia has so far recorded a total of 1,568 cases, 1,311 recoveries and 22 deaths while 235 are active cases.

(Web editor: Bianji, Liang Jun)

