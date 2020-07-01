True to the people, CPC's original aspiration unchanged over 99 years

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Wednesday marks the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which was founded with an original aspiration and the mission to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation.

All through the years, the CPC has remained committed to the people-centered philosophy of development.

THE VANGUARD

China's fight against COVID-19 serves as a telling example of the people-centered development philosophy. To the CPC, people's lives and health are paramount and worthy of the utmost efforts.

Members of the CPC have acted as the vanguard in the battle against the epidemic.

More than 39 million CPC members fought the virus at the front line, and more than 13 million CPC members volunteered their services. Nearly 400 CPC members have defended others' lives and safety at the cost of their own.

The leaderships of Wuhan City and Hubei Province were reshuffled, with some officials sanctioned for irresponsibility and dereliction of duty and some honored and promoted for their dedication and sense of responsibility.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said, "We are willing to save lives at all costs. No matter how old the patients are and how serious their conditions have become, we never give up."

A 70-year-old patient was saved thanks to intensive treatment and care over a period of several weeks. The cost of his treatment, nearly 1.5 million yuan (about 211,879 U.S. dollars), was fully covered by the government.

When the novel coronavirus struck, the CPC decided that it would protect the lives and health of its people even at the cost of a short-term economic downturn and a temporary shutdown.

Thanks to what the World Health Organization has called "perhaps the most ambitious, agile and aggressive disease containment effort in history," China is now emerging from the pandemic's fallout and is expected to return to pre-pandemic potential GDP growth in the fourth quarter of this year as the ballast of world economic growth, according to Morgan Stanley economist Robin Xing.

"After weathering the epidemic, the Chinese people have keenly realized that the CPC leadership is the most reliable shelter against storms. Their trust in and support for the Party have increased, along with their confidence in China's political system," said a white paper titled "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

PEOPLE-CENTERED DEVELOPMENT

Drawing its strength from the Chinese people, the CPC breathes the same breath as the people, shares the same future and stays truly connected to them.

From around 50 party members represented by 13 deputies back in 1921 at the CPC's first national congress, the CPC now has more than 90 million members from the people.

"The greatest productive force is people and what makes history is people," Adnan Akfirat, visiting researcher of Shanghai University Center for Turkish Studies, told Xinhua. "Xi Jinping, with the CPC education campaign themed 'staying true to our founding mission,' raises this understanding in the consciousness of the Party and people."

Xi, on different occasions, has stressed that the fundamental goal for the Party to unite and lead the people in revolution, development and reform is to ensure a better life for them, noting that the CPC will never waver in pursuing such a goal.

A case in point is the significant progress that China has achieved in expanding employment and poverty reduction.

By 2019, China had created more than 13 million new urban jobs annually for seven consecutive years even though its GDP growth slowed.

Over 93 million rural people were lifted out of poverty from late 2012 to 2019, with the impoverished population down to 5.51 million by the end of last year.

The country has also been pushing ahead with more reforms that can help invigorate the economy, promote social justice, give people a greater sense of fulfillment and mobilize the participation of the masses.

"The pressing need to embrace a modern society and to advance China's development at the outset of the CPC's founding has inspired it to take the role of leading the people," said Zheng Changzhong, associate professor at Fudan University.

The CPC's people-centered philosophy has won the firm support of the Chinese people. According to the 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer, China has once again secured the top slot among 28 developed and emerging markets surveyed worldwide including the United Kingdom, the United States and India, with a record high public confidence in its government, business, media and NGOs.

PROMISES ALWAYS KEPT

Facing unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has vowed to finish building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and win the battle against poverty this year, giving priority to stabilizing employment and ensuring living standards.

At a symposium on securing a decisive victory in poverty reduction in early March, Xi stressed that lifting all rural residents living below the current poverty line out of poverty by 2020 is a solemn promise made by the CPC Central Committee, and it must be fulfilled on time.

He called for unremitting efforts on poverty reduction, saying it is a tough battle that greater importance must be attached to in the final push.

No one will be left behind in the fight against poverty, even in the most remote places.

In Rasekam, a village in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, villagers used to live in 12 gullies with limited access to electricity, tap water and communication signals.

It would take about a month for 66-year-old Dawut Uxur, former Party chief of the village, to finish visiting all the villagers by horse, yak or camel. A trip to the county seat, more than 200 km away, would take five days.

With support from the central and local governments, the once impoverished county managed to get out of the doldrums of poverty last year and is making strides toward an all-round prosperous society. Many of the residents were relocated to quake-resistant new homes in places more suitable for living and work.

The CPC's promises are made only to be fulfilled, with all of its decisions reached under full participation and knowledge of the people, said Zheng.

The CPC has an ambitious roadmap for China's future, namely completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020, and becoming a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful by the middle of the century.

"Under the CPC's leadership, China will realize its development goals," said Zheng.