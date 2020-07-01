China launches first COVID-19 virtual nursing simulation platform

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- China has launched its first virtual nursing simulation platform for COVID-19, aiming to provide teaching to medical students, and popularize knowledge of epidemic prevention and control among the public.

The platform, developed by the West China School of Nursing of Sichuan University in southwest China's Sichuan Province, is accessible on the school's official website, which launched on June 28. Users can register to experience the simulative treatment process.

With the whole process of triage, diagnosis, quarantine, treatment and hospital discharge, people can now access professional medical knowledge, as well as operational skills in medical treatment, and also learn about prevention and control of COVID-19, according to a report by the Science and Technology Daily.

Nursing students are provided with an opportunity to practice the nursing process repeatedly through the virtual simulation, thus cultivating their ability to explore and learn more by themselves, said Zhang Fengying, vice director of the school.

Compared with traditional video teaching, the virtual simulation platform has the advantage of a three-dimensional sense and real-scene experience, said the report.