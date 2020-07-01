China's top legislature closes standing committee session

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the plenary meeting of the 20th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing, capital of China, June 30, 2020. The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, closed its 20th session Tuesday, adopting the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, closed its 20th session Tuesday, adopting the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to promulgate the law.

The NPC Standing Committee also adopted a decision to add the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR to the list of the national laws in Annex III to the HKSAR Basic Law.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, attended the plenary and closing meetings of the session.

On Tuesday morning, a total of 162 members of the NPC Standing Committee attended the second plenary meeting of the session and voted unanimously to pass the law.

In the afternoon, the session's third plenary meeting was held, with attendance of 163 NPC Standing Committee members, to deliberate a draft decision to list the law in Annex III to the HKSAR Basic Law.

Entrusted by the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, Shen Chunyao, head of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, explained the draft decision to the lawmakers.

In the closing meeting of the session, 163 legislators voted unanimously to adopt the decision to list the law in Annex III to the HKSAR Basic Law.

According to the decision, the law shall be applied locally with effect by way of promulgation by the HKSAR.

Li presided over the second plenary meeting and the closing meeting, and Hao Mingjin, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the third plenary meeting.

Lawmakers also decided on personnel matters.

Li also presided over three meetings of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee.