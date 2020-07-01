Xi stresses better implementation of CPC's organizational line

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has emphasized better implementation of the CPC's organizational line in the new era to make the Party still stronger.

Xi made the remarks Monday while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on studying and implementing the Party's organizational line in the new era.

Organizational building is an important foundation for Party building, Xi said, stressing efforts to make the CPC still stronger for it to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups toward national rejuvenation along the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics in its long-term governance.

"We should unswervingly uphold and improve Party leadership and continue advancing the great new project of Party building," Xi said.

Noting that Wednesday marks the 99th founding anniversary of the CPC, Xi extended greetings to Party members across the country on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

While properly understanding the connotations and requirements of the Party's organizational line in the new era, efforts should be made to better implement it with focuses on achieving goals, solving problems and making good results, said Xi.

The fundamental goal of the Party's organizational building is to uphold and strengthen overall Party leadership and provide a strong guarantee for advancing socialism with Chinese characteristics, Xi said, adding that Party leadership is the most fundamental guarantee for achieving national rejuvenation.

Party organizations at all levels and all Party members and officials, especially leading officials, should translate the CPC's new theories into practice, Xi said, asking Party committees and their organization departments to use Party theories to guide organizational building, with further reform and innovation.

Xi also highlighted the construction of the Party's organizational system, urging Party organizations to enhance their ability to lead politically, guide through theory, organize the people and inspire society.

In selecting officials and deploying talent, both virtues and competence are important criteria, Xi said, stressing the need to improve officials' capacity for governance.

He called for further education and training of Party officials and deeper reform of the system and mechanism for talent development.

Xi also underlined improving the Party's organizational institutions with specific rules and regulations.