More college students join the workforce in the e-commerce industry in China

As China's e-commerce industry is booming, an increasing number of college students choose to be employed in the industry.

"Since the beginning of this year, online businesses of fresh food retail, education, healthcare and other industries have ushered in explosive growth. There has been a strong demand for talents in new industries and new business types," said Wu Chaoming, chief economist at Chasing Securities, adding that e-commerce plays a significant role in promoting the resumption of work and production.

After the normalization of epidemic prevention and control, the e-commerce industry is expected to be further expanded, and more jobs are expected to be created.

In May 2019, the Department of Electronic Commerce and Information of the Ministry of Commerce released the China E-commerce Industry Investment Report, showing that in 2018, the volume of e-commerce transactions in China reached 31.6 trillion yuan (about 4.47 trillion U.S. dollars), up 8.5 percent year-on-year; 47 million people were employed in the e-commerce industry, up 10.6 percent year-on-year.

Wu Chaoming believed that if the number of e-commerce employees continues to grow at the rate of 10.6 percent, the total number of the employees will soon exceed 52 million.

Against the backdrop of the growth of online transactions, it is conservatively estimated that more than 5.2 million new jobs will be created in the e-commerce industry this year; among them, college graduates will become the main growth force, said Wu Chaoming.