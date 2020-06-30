Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
Boeing starts first test flight of 737 MAX

(Xinhua)    14:13, June 30, 2020

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Boeing began on Monday a test flight to determine whether the revamped 737 MAX is safe after fatal crashes grounded the jet worldwide last year.

The flight took off from an airfield near Seattle and flew through eastern Washington state before dipping down into Oregon and eventually returning back to the Seattle area.

Flight enthusiasts around the world followed in real time as the aircraft flew over central Washington and performed maneuvers such as stalls, based on airspeed and altitude data on FlightRadar24.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has approved the certification test flights after Boeing submitted safety fixes to the FAA for review.

The flight is a milestone toward ending a grounding imposed worldwide in March last year after the two crashes of Boeing's best-selling model killed 346 people.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

