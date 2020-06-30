Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
China supports Pakistan's efforts against terrorism

(Xinhua)    09:52, June 30, 2020

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China resolutely supports Pakistan's efforts to fight terrorism and safeguard its national security and stability, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing while commenting on Monday's attack in Pakistan's port city of Karachi, which led to casualties.

China condemns all forms of terrorist attacks, and expresses deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families, Zhao said.

He told the press that China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism, and resolutely supports Pakistan's efforts to fight terrorism and safeguard its national security and stability.

