China's integrated approach to combating terrorism protects human rights, says diplomat

GENEVA, June 30 (Xinhua) -- China has adopted an integrated approach to protect human rights while combating violent and terrorist crimes, which is indispensable for ensuring the peace and happiness of the people in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a diplomat has said.

In Xinjiang, the root causes of terrorism and extremism are being addressed, and anti-terrorism and de-radicalization measures have been lawfully taken, Ambassador Jorge Valero, Venezuela's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, told Xinhua in a recent written interview.

Recalling his visit to Xinjiang in 2018 at the invitation of the Chinese government, Valero said that he and other guests saw immense progress the Chinese people made there.

"We noted the immense achievements of these people in the exercise and enjoyment of all human rights," he said.

The ambassador stressed that terrorism and extremism are common enemies of humanity, and fighting these scourges is a responsibility shared by the international community.

He also mentioned that since 1990, terrorists, separatists, and extremists have planned and carried out major terrorist attacks in Xinjiang that have led to a regrettable loss of lives.

"In that regard, I appreciate the wise and holistic measures that China has taken to prevent terrorism, based on the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy," he said.

Valero told Xinhua that the educational and cultural programs that were implemented in the vocational education and training centers in Xinjiang are "auspicious."

"They receive a high quality education in terms of language, respect for the law, and human fellowship. I observed the incredible artistic, musical, and choreographic performances of the people in these centers. They are real sources of creativity and art," he said.

The diplomat also said that Western media claims that these centers are "concentration camps" are "false, absolutely false."

"These centers are, on the contrary, areas of freedom and enjoyment of human life," he said.

"In China, religious freedom is respected. Financial support is given to various religions. We saw extraordinary mosques and religious centers built with the help of the Chinese government," he added.