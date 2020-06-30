Chinese envoy asks for lifting of unilateral sanctions against Syria

UNITED NATIONS, June 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday asked relevant countries to lift unilateral sanctions against Syria given the dire economic and humanitarian situation in the country.

The prominent factor causing economic and humanitarian crisis in Syria is unilateral sanctions, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed for the waiving of sanctions that undermine countries' capacity to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Regional countries also voiced their concern over sanctions on Syria, holding that such sanctions have already affected the economy of the region, he told the Security Council.

"We once again strongly urge relevant countries to lift these sanctions," said Zhang.

There have been rich and convincing research and analysis, including those by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on how sanctions caused humanitarian consequences, he said.

China calls on OCHA to pay more attention to the negative impact of sanctions and the humanitarian situation in Syria and other countries, and update the Security Council with a comprehensive review in this regard, said Zhang.