China to partially resume English proficiency tests in July

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China's National Education Examinations Authority (NEEA) announced on Monday that the English proficiency exams Chinese students take for enrollment in foreign universities will be resumed in some Chinese cities in July.

The exams include the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), the Graduate Record Examination (GRE), and the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT).

Starting from July 11, the TOEFL tests will be resumed at 10 test centers, including Soochow University, Yangzhou University, and Ningbo University, said the NEEA under the Chinese Ministry of Education, in a statement.

Some test centers for IELTS, GRE, and GMAT based in Shanghai, Shenzhen, and other cities, will also be open in July. More detailed information about the test centers is available on the NEEA's official website http://www.neea.edu.cn/.

Other test centers are still not ready to offer exams, and will continue to cancel tests for July, said the NEEA.

In light of the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, TOEFL, IELTS, GRE, and GMAT tests were canceled nationwide earlier.