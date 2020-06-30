Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China Cultural Center in Israel launches "Our Silk Road" online photo exhibition

(Xinhua)    08:44, June 30, 2020

JERUSALEM, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv launched on Monday an online exhibition themed "Our Silk Road."

A total of 60 photos, captured by photographers who attended the fifth World Photography Conference held in east China's Shandong Province in August 2017, are presented in this online photo exhibition.

Under the collaboration between the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the China Cultural Center in Tel Aviv, the exhibition, set to last for a month, aims to give the Israeli audience an opportunity to enjoy amazing photos and learn more about the rich culture and traditions along the Silk Road.

Tao Chen, director of the China Cultural Center, said she hopes that this exhibition will enhance understanding and appreciation of different cultures among people of various nationalities.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York