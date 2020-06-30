China Cultural Center in Israel launches "Our Silk Road" online photo exhibition

JERUSALEM, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv launched on Monday an online exhibition themed "Our Silk Road."

A total of 60 photos, captured by photographers who attended the fifth World Photography Conference held in east China's Shandong Province in August 2017, are presented in this online photo exhibition.

Under the collaboration between the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the China Cultural Center in Tel Aviv, the exhibition, set to last for a month, aims to give the Israeli audience an opportunity to enjoy amazing photos and learn more about the rich culture and traditions along the Silk Road.

Tao Chen, director of the China Cultural Center, said she hopes that this exhibition will enhance understanding and appreciation of different cultures among people of various nationalities.