Xi Jinping on original aspiration of Chinese Communists

Photo taken on May 28, 2020 shows a view of the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- July 1 marks the 99th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, has stressed "remaining true to our original aspiration and keeping our mission firmly in mind" on many occasions. The following are some highlights of his quotes.

-- The original aspiration and the mission of Chinese Communists is to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation.

-- Everything the CPC does is for the well-being of the Chinese people, rejuvenation of the Chinese nation as well as peace and development of mankind.

People enjoy hydrangea flowers at Hanfeng Lake National Wetland Park in Kaizhou District of Chongqing, southwest China, May 22, 2020. (Photo by Huang Wei/Xinhua)

-- People are the foundation and lifeblood of the CPC.

-- For a person or a political party, the most precious quality is to always remain true to their original aspiration despite all the vicissitudes they face.

-- The key to staying true to the Party's founding mission is the consciousness to face up to problems and the courage to conduct self-examination.

-- We must always remember that our Party comes from the people and is rooted in the people, while we must never become out of touch with the people, grow indifferent to the people or ignore the people's hardships.

-- To remain the vanguard of the times, the backbone of the nation and a Marxist governing party, our Party must always hold itself to the highest standards.