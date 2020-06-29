Chinese university sends more than 600 "laboratories" to students through express delivery

Wuhan University in central China's Hubei province has built more than 600 "home-based laboratories" and sent them to students restricted to their homes through express delivery, as part of efforts to help students complete all their experimental teaching tasks this semester.

(Photo/cctv.com)

These "home-based electronic laboratories" are made up of more than 1 million electronic components selected and repackaged into more than 600 test kits, coupled with integrated instruments that have been developed independently, according to a responsible person from the team.

This laboratory equipment has been sent to students via express delivery, so that students stuck at home due to nationwide epidemic control measures are able to carry out experiments in their own homes.

For students majoring in electronic information, conducting experiments is essential for their studies, and they need to put the theoretical knowledge they have learned into practice.