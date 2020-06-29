Dropout rate in Chinese schools falls by nearly 99 pct

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The number of students dropping out of school amid their nine-year compulsory education period dropped by nearly 99 percent nationwide, from 600,000 in early 2019 to 6,781 as of June 14, China's Ministry of Education said Monday.

A guideline on further controlling the dropout rate and ensuring the implementation of compulsory education, issued by the ministry and multiple government departments, stressed all school-age children from poor families, except those unable to learn due to their physical condition, should not drop out of school.

The completion rate of nine-year compulsory education is expected to reach 95 percent by 2020, the document noted, calling for more ongoing efforts to make sure children from poor families have access to compulsory education.

The document stressed more work to make sure all eligible students from poor families return to school by the coming fall semester. It emphasized strictly preventing students from dropping out of school for epidemic-related reasons.

To help tackle prominent problems, more assistance should be provided to students who face difficulty in their studies, including tailored teaching schemes for them, the guideline said.

For those who quit studies to take up jobs, the guideline noted that a joint mechanism for persuading them to return to school will be set up and crimes related to child labor will face a harsh crackdown.