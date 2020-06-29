Race held in picturesque town in E China’s Anhui to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival

A dragon boat race was held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Taohuatan town, Jingxian county, Xuancheng of east China’s Anhui province on June 25, the first day of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

Dragon boat racing is a traditional folk custom in Taohuatan town, with nearly a thousand years of history in the locality.

Surrounded by clouds and mist, the Taohuatan scenic area, the venue for the event, looked like a fairyland during the race. Local villagers rowed while singing special work songs on intricately decorated dragon boats to mark the important traditional festival.