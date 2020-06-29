CPC brings China development miracles, new look, says Egyptian party leader

CAIRO, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has led Chinese people to succeed in achieving development miracles in industrialization and poverty eradication, which has brought a new look to the country, an Egyptian party leader has said.

"This has happened thanks to the wisdom and good leadership of the party, which has drawn up plans that suit the conditions of China and its people," Salah Adly, General Secretary of the Egyptian Communist Party (ECP), told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"This has made China a prosperous country in all aspects of life," Adly said.

He noted that the history of the CPC is great and glorious, adding that it has turned China from a poverty-stricken country into an engine of world economic growth.

China will commemorate the 99th anniversary of the founding of the CPC on July 1. Founded in 1921, the CPC saved the country in the last century, implemented the reform and opening-up in the 1970s, and has been unswervingly advancing the cause of building socialism with Chinese characteristics, the secretary-general said.

Adly said that the CPC has made a breakthrough in promoting China's industrialization and the country's opening up to the world, managing to overcome all difficulties and challenges on the way towards progress and development.

"China, under the leadership of the CPC, has made tremendous achievements in its fight against poverty ... China has set ambitious plans to eradicate poverty," the ECP leader said.

"The party is working hard to serve the Chinese people and help them realize their dreams. That is why they embrace the CPC," he said.

The party has not only sought to serve the Chinese people, but also made contributions to the development of the whole world through the Belt and Road Initiative, Adly noted. "China pursues a strategy of international cooperation based on mutual benefit, peace and prosperity."

He said that China's foreign policy is wise, adding that Beijing has for decades sought to solve problems with other countries through dialogue.

"China is always keen not to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. It believes that each country has the free will to choose the path of its development," Adly said.

As for China's fight against the novel coronavirus, Adly said China has effectively contained the epidemic in a very short period of time.

"This illustrates the capabilities of the CPC, which has a wise leadership. The party has employed all its capabilities and resources to confront the disease," he said.