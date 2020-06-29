Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Heavy rainstorm leaves 12 dead, 10 missing in China's Sichuan

(Xinhua)    10:03, June 29, 2020

CHENGDU, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Twelve people died and 10 others were missing as of 4 p.m. Sunday after a heavy rainstorm hit Mianning County in southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said late Sunday.

The rainstorm that battered Mianning from Friday to Saturday triggered floods in Yihai Township, where 10 people were killed and seven others remain missing, according to the county government.

In Gaoyang sub-district, two vehicles plunged into a river after flooding damaged the highway, killing two people and leaving three others missing.

Torrential rains affected more than 9,880 people in Yihai and Gaoyang, cutting off local roads and damaging houses and crops. A total of 7,705 people were evacuated.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York