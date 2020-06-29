OnePlus to launch new smart TV series in India

NEW DELHI, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese brand OnePlus is scheduled to launch affordable smart TV sets in India on July 2 with a price tag between 20,000 Indian rupees (267 U.S. dollars) and 50,000 Indian rupees (667 U.S. dollars), media reported on Sunday.

The company is expected to unveil two or three new smart TVs.

The company teased the pricing of all three smart TVs, saying the cheaper model of the upcoming smart TV series will be priced under Rs 20,000.

"It's all that you need at a price that you want, can you guess the price of the upcoming OnePlus TV series?" the company tweeted.

The smart TV series are available for pre-booking on the Amazon India website. The e-commerce site has revealed that consumers pre-booking any one model of the three will get two-year extended warranty for free, reported the Indian Express.

The company claimed the OnePlus smart TV series will offer best-in-class screen experience. "The TVs will offer smart, colourful and smoother display experience," the report said.